EU regulators halt review of Zimmer's $13 billion Biomet bid
June 12, 2014 / 4:46 PM / 3 years ago

EU regulators halt review of Zimmer's $13 billion Biomet bid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Commission halted its review of Zimmer Holdings Inc’s $13.4 billion bid for Biomet Inc on Thursday, saying the U.S. orthopedic products maker’s submission lacked some details.

Zimmer sought European Union clearance on June 3 for the deal that would make it the second-biggest in the sector, behind market leader Johnson & Johnson.

“The notification that the Commission received was incomplete,” Commission spokesman for competition policy Antoine Colombanni said.

The watchdog scrapped its July 9 deadline for a decision on the deal and will set a new date once Zimmer provides the required data.

Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Erica Billingham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
