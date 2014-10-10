FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU regulators extend Zimmer, Biomet deal deadline to March 11
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Best of Emmys
Entertainment
Best of Emmys
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Breakingviews
October 10, 2014 / 9:57 AM / 3 years ago

EU regulators extend Zimmer, Biomet deal deadline to March 11

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Union antitrust regulators will decide on U.S. medical device maker Zimmer’s $13.4 billion bid for Biomet [LVBHAB.UL] by March 11, a three-week extension from the previous deadline, the European Commission said on Friday.

The EU executive opened last week an extensive probe into the deal, which would make Zimmer the second-largest seller of orthopedic products in the world behind Johnson & Johnson.

It voiced concerns on reduced competition in certain medical devices following the takeover. Analysts say Zimmer may counter such worries by selling units where the combined company would have a high market share.

The Commission’s new deadline versus a previous Feb. 16 was published on its website. It did not provide details for the move.

Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Robin Emmott

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.