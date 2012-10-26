FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Zimmer cuts top end of forecast
October 26, 2012 / 6:41 PM / 5 years ago

Zimmer cuts top end of forecast

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Orthopedic device maker Zimmer Holdings Inc ZMH.N posted a higher-than-expected quarterly profit but cut the top end of its full-year earnings forecast, hit by lower government reimbursements and pricing pressures.

Sales in Zimmer’s reconstructive business, focused mainly on hips and knees, fell 2 percent in the third quarter. Excluding the impact of currency changes, sales rose about 2 percent.

The reconstructive business makes up about 74 percent of overall sales.

Zimmer’s total sales in Europe declined 3 percent, including the effects of currency changes, as patients delay medical procedures to save money in a weak economy.

Third-quarter net income fell to $178.1 million, or $1.02 per share, from $191.5 million, or $1.01 per share, a year earlier. Total revenue fell about 1 percent to $1.03 billion.

Earnings excluding one-time items were $1.15 per share. Analysts on average were expecting $1.13 per share, on revenue of $1.03 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Zimmer said it now expects full-year earnings of between $4.75 and $4.80 per share, after cutting the top end of its range from $4.85.

On an adjusted basis, the company expects to earn $5.25 to $5.30 per share.

For the full year, Zimmer expects revenue to be flat.

(Corrects last paragraph to show revenue is expected to be flat, not down 2 percent. This story incorporates corrections made to a previous story that was withdrawn.)

Reporting By Adithya Venkatesan in Bangalore; Editing by Ted Kerr

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
