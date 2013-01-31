Zimmer posts slightly weaker earnings, but beats Street view

(Reuters) - Zimmer Holdings Inc ZMH.N on Thursday reported slightly weaker quarterly net earnings as the orthopedic device maker continued to trim costs.

The company also provided an outlook for the full year that was within Wall Street’s expectations.

Fourth-quarter net earnings were $152.8 million or 88 cents per share, compared with $156.6 million, or 87 cents per share. There were fewer shares outstanding this year.

Excluding items, adjusted earnings were $1.51, which beat the average estimate on Wall Street of $1.49, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sales were $1.18 billion in the quarter, up from $1.17 billion a year before.

Zimmer said it expected full year earnings, excluding items, to be between $5.65 and $5.85 per share, bracketing the Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S estimate of $5.73.

The company said it expects sales to grow 2.5 percent to 4.5 percent in 2013, which also meets the Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S sales estimate of $4.63 billion.