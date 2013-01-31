FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Zimmer posts slightly weaker earnings, but beats Street view
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
January 31, 2013 / 1:26 PM / in 5 years

Zimmer posts slightly weaker earnings, but beats Street view

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Zimmer Holdings Inc ZMH.N on Thursday reported slightly weaker quarterly net earnings as the orthopedic device maker continued to trim costs.

The company also provided an outlook for the full year that was within Wall Street’s expectations.

Fourth-quarter net earnings were $152.8 million or 88 cents per share, compared with $156.6 million, or 87 cents per share. There were fewer shares outstanding this year.

Excluding items, adjusted earnings were $1.51, which beat the average estimate on Wall Street of $1.49, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sales were $1.18 billion in the quarter, up from $1.17 billion a year before.

Zimmer said it expected full year earnings, excluding items, to be between $5.65 and $5.85 per share, bracketing the Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S estimate of $5.73.

The company said it expects sales to grow 2.5 percent to 4.5 percent in 2013, which also meets the Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S sales estimate of $4.63 billion.

Reporting By Debra Sherman; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick and Nick Zieminski

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.