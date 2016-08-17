Premium of zinc over lead retreats after hitting 9-year peak

LONDON (Reuters) - The premium of the zinc price over sister metal lead is due to extend its decline in coming weeks after touching a high of close to $500 last week, the strongest since 2007.

Zinc is expected to struggle to hit fresh peaks as investors worry about possible restarts of closed mines at the same time lead moves into its strongest seasonal period for demand.

Prices of the two metals, usually found in the same mines, are often used as the basis for trading strategies using either the spread or the ratio.

"I suspect we're seeing some people who've been playing long zinc/short lead, which worked pretty well up until end June, to be reversing that after zinc stuttered at the highs around $2,300," Citigroup analyst David Wilson said.

Zinc, mainly used for galvanizing steel, has been the best performing metal this year on the London Metal Exchange, surging by more than 40 percent to touch a 15-month peak last week while lead has been one of the laggards, rising only 5 percent.

Speculators have piled into the zinc market, betting that closures of big mines that ran out of ore and suspensions of others due to low prices would create shortages.

That sent the premium of zinc over lead surging to a peak of $487 per tonne last week, up more than tenfold from $46 in early April. It was the biggest premium of zinc over lead since July 2007.

LEAD RESTOCKING FOR WINTER

The premium has slipped back to $382 over the past week as lead prices have outperformed amid buying by investors anticipating the upcoming stronger season for consumption of lead, mainly used to make batteries.

"As we move into Q3 and the winter months, lead should come into its own," said Robin Bhar, head of metals research at Societe Generale.

The winter is high season for battery replacement since extreme cold weather typically causes failures. Batteries account for about 80 percent of lead demand.

Battery makers typically start restocking metal in September or October ahead of the peak season, but the impact often creeps into August as speculators anticipate the surge of buying.

"Certainly there's scope to narrow the zinc premium by the end of the year. So well into Q4, into Q1, I'd expect it to come down to levels that we had earlier, around $100-$150," Bhar added.

While lead prices are having a resurgence, zinc could be static or slightly weaker in the short term, many analysts believe, even those who are still bullish about its long-term prospects.

POTENTIAL ZINC MINE RESTARTS

Speculation has swirled that higher zinc prices may tempt major producers to reverse output cuts, including Glencore, which slashed 500,000 tonnes of annual zinc output last year.

While analysts caution that this is unlikely to happen soon, the talk of possible restarts has injected a note of caution into the zinc market.

"I frankly don't know (if Glencore will restart), but the fact that it's out there hanging over the market is probably enough in itself to hit sentiment to some extent," Wilson said.

A further pullback in the zinc/lead premium is likely to last only for a short period as zinc shortages deepen and prices resume their uptrend, said Richard Fu, head of Asia and Pacific at Amalgamated Metal Trading in London.