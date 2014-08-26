FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Online job list service ZipRecruiter raises $63 million in first funding
Sections
Featured
Rescuers desperately look for girl in collapsed school
Mexico earthquake
Rescuers desperately look for girl in collapsed school
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
August 26, 2014 / 5:25 PM / 3 years ago

Online job list service ZipRecruiter raises $63 million in first funding

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Online job listing service ZipRecruiter said it raised $63 million from a group of venture capital firms, led by Institutional Venture Partners.

The four-year old company said it will use the funds to develop products and on marketing and buyouts.

The funding, ZipRecruiter’s first, included Basepoint and Industry Ventures.

ZipRecruiter’s services allow businesses to post vacancies on 50 job boards, review applicants in a single list and search for resumes. Job seekers use its services to get relevant openings through emails and alerts.

“The rapid growth of our business created a pressing need to scale our team and expand our product offering,” Chief Executive and co-founder Ian Siegel said in a statement.

The Santa Monica, California-based company said it registers over 30,000 employers per month, is “consistently profitable” and is on track to more than double its revenue.

Reporting by Soham Chatterjee in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.