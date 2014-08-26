Online job list service ZipRecruiter raises $63 million in first funding

(Reuters) - Online job listing service ZipRecruiter said it raised $63 million from a group of venture capital firms, led by Institutional Venture Partners.

The four-year old company said it will use the funds to develop products and on marketing and buyouts.

The funding, ZipRecruiter’s first, included Basepoint and Industry Ventures.

ZipRecruiter’s services allow businesses to post vacancies on 50 job boards, review applicants in a single list and search for resumes. Job seekers use its services to get relevant openings through emails and alerts.

“The rapid growth of our business created a pressing need to scale our team and expand our product offering,” Chief Executive and co-founder Ian Siegel said in a statement.

The Santa Monica, California-based company said it registers over 30,000 employers per month, is “consistently profitable” and is on track to more than double its revenue.