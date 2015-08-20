Digital health company ZocDoc valued at $1.8 billion in latest funding

(Reuters) - ZocDoc, which helps users book doctor appointments online, said on Thursday it raised $130 million in funding, valuing the U.S. digital healthcare company at $1.8 billion.

The funding was led by Baillie Gifford and Atomico, with participation from existing investor Founders Fund.

The proceeds would be used to develop products and expand beyond its scheduling capability, the company said. (bit.ly/1J6Tspr)

ZocDoc, founded in 2007, is used by millions of people in all 50 U.S. states and covers 60 percent of the country’s population.

The New York-based startup also helps patients find in-network neighborhood doctors and get reminders for upcoming appointments and check-ups.