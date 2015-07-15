FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Blast at Zodiac Aero U.S. plant compromised building structure
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
July 15, 2015 / 8:21 PM / 2 years ago

Blast at Zodiac Aero U.S. plant compromised building structure

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A Zodiac Aerospace factory in the U.S. was structurally compromised by an explosion on Tuesday and is unsafe to enter, the local sheriff’s office said on Wednesday.

The blast at the factory in Newport, Washington, which supplies components used in Boeing and Airbus planes, was felt miles away and stemmed from the build-up of chemical vapor near a “treater” machine that impregnates materials with resin, Grant Sirevog, undersheriff for Pend Oreille County, said.

One floor of the low-rise factory collapsed on another and the blast broke concrete supports and lifted the roof, he said.

“There’s no recommendation to enter the building,” he said. “The structural integrity is greatly compromised.”

Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.