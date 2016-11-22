FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Zodiac says any takeover would have to offer better value than can be achieved alone
November 22, 2016 / 9:35 AM / 9 months ago

Zodiac says any takeover would have to offer better value than can be achieved alone

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The logo of French aircraft seats and equipment manufacturer Zodiac Aerospace is seen during the company's first half of the 2015/2016 fiscal year presentation in Paris, France, April 20, 2016.Benoit Tessier

PARIS (Reuters) - France's Zodiac Aerospace (ZODC.PA) would only consider an offer for the company if it represents better value than it can achieve alone, but the company remains focused on its industrial recovery plan, Chief Executive Olivier Zarrouati said on Tuesday.

Zarrouati, who has previously said the Paris-based aircraft cabin equipment supplier was not for sale, told analysts in response to a question about Zodiac's stance toward any potential offer: "The purpose of this management team is to run our plan and it is a standalone plan.

"Does it mean we are ...unable to take any good opportunity that would come? Any opportunity would have to be better than we would be able to do by ourselves. That is why we are focusing on our job."

There have been recent reports that France's Safran (SAF.PA) was interested in buying Zodiac, but a source familiar with the matter said earlier this year that this was not on the agenda.

In the United States, Rockwell Collins (COL.N) plans to buy Zodiac's main competitor B/E Aerospace BEAV.O.

Reporting by Cyril Altmeyer and Tim Hepher; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
