Safran/Zodiac deal to strengthen French aerospace sector: Hollande

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Francois Hollande said on Thursday that aircraft engine maker Safran's (SAF.PA) bid for jet interiors supplier Zodiac (ZODC.PA) would strengthen the country's aerospace industry.

"The President of the Republic welcomes this fine industrial deal which will strengthen the French aeronautics industry," Hollande said in a statement issued by his office.

Safran has launched a $9 billion agreed bid for seats manufacturer Zodiac Aerospace ZODC.PA to create the world's third-largest aerospace supplier as the industry bulks up to tackle record high output plans.

