7 months ago
Safran/Zodiac deal to strengthen French aerospace sector: Hollande
January 19, 2017 / 9:50 AM / 7 months ago

Safran/Zodiac deal to strengthen French aerospace sector: Hollande

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

French President Francois Hollande attends a meeting with leaders of international start-ups based in Paris during the "French Tech Ticket" conference in Paris, France, January 16, 2017.Philippe Wojazer

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Francois Hollande said on Thursday that aircraft engine maker Safran's (SAF.PA) bid for jet interiors supplier Zodiac (ZODC.PA) would strengthen the country's aerospace industry.

"The President of the Republic welcomes this fine industrial deal which will strengthen the French aeronautics industry," Hollande said in a statement issued by his office.

Safran has launched a $9 billion agreed bid for seats manufacturer Zodiac Aerospace ZODC.PA to create the world's third-largest aerospace supplier as the industry bulks up to tackle record high output plans.

Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Bate Felix

