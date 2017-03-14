FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
Safran says will take account of Zodiac forecasts in takeover talks
March 14, 2017 / 7:15 PM / 5 months ago

Safran says will take account of Zodiac forecasts in takeover talks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FILE PHOTO Employees of Safran attend the delivery of the first series-production LEAP-1A propulsion systems by Aircelle for the A320neo aircraft Airbus family at the Aircelle plant in Colomiers near Toulouse, Southwestern France, April 15, 2016.Regis Duvignau/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - Safran (SAF.PA) reaffirmed its interest in taking over aircraft parts manufacturer Zodiac (ZODC.PA) on Tuesday but said it would incorporate "the consequences" of Zodiac's new financial forecasts into the discussions.

Zodiac Aerospace earlier posted first-half revenues down 1.8 percent to 2.445 billion euros and reaffirmed revenue targets while slashing its forecast for full-year operating earnings, amid continued weakness in its seats business.

"This publication reflects new developments compared with the information available prior to the announcement on January 19, 2017, of the intended acquisition of Zodiac Aerospace," Safran said in a statement.

"Safran confirms the strategic interest for the acquisition of Zodiac. Safran confirms its confidence in its own ability to restore the operating profitability of the businesses currently in difficulty," it added.

"Safran and Zodiac Aerospace are continuing their exclusive negotiations and will take into account the consequences of these developments in their discussions."

Reporting by Adrian Croft; Editing by Tim Hepher

