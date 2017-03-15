FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Zodiac shares deepen losses on talk Safran could cut bid price
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
March 15, 2017 / 12:43 PM / 5 months ago

Zodiac shares deepen losses on talk Safran could cut bid price

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Zodiac Aerospace (ZODC.PA) shares deepened losses on Wednesday on market talk that aero engine maker Safran (SAF.PA) could cut consider cutting the price of its bid following a new profit warning from troubled aircraft seats maker.

One trader at a broker specializing in special situations and mergers said the risk of seeing a price cut was now a likely scenario. A price cut would strengthen the likelihood of a successful outcome to the transaction as it would repel criticism from hedge fund TCI which believes Safran is overpaying.

Earlier on Wednesday TCI called for the chairman of Safran to be removed from his position unless he canceled Safran's planned $9 billion takeover of Zodiac.

Following Zodiac's new warning, Safran reaffirmed its interest in acquiring the company but pledged to take new forecasts into account in takeover discussions.

Zodiac shares were last down more than 15 percent.

Reporting by Vikram Subhedar; editing by Danilo Masoni

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.