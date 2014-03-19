FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Zodiac Aerospace says ready for new acquisitions
March 19, 2014 / 8:00 PM / 4 years ago

Zodiac Aerospace says ready for new acquisitions

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - French aerospace and defense supplier Zodiac Aerospace (ZODC.PA) said on Wednesday it was ready to make new acquisitions after posting a 9.2 percent rise in revenue for the first six months of its financial year.

Zodiac, which supplies systems and cabin interiors to plane-makers such as Boeing (BA.N) and Airbus (AIR.PA), recently sealed a debt deal allowing it to extend the average maturity of its funding. The company said its bolstered finances allowed it to keep on the lookout for deals.

“We believe we now have a very healthy structure, allowing us to prepare new external growth transactions,” Zodiac Chief Executive Olivier Zarrouati said on a conference call.

Zodiac reported a rise in six-month revenue to 2.0 billion euros ($2.78 billion). The company is due to report profit figures on April 23 and reiterated its goal to grow organic growth over the 2013-2014 financial year.

($1 = 0.7189 Euros)

Reporting by Cyril Altmeyer; Writing by Lionel Laurent; Editing by Andrew Callus

