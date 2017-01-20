Production problems were a factor in Zodiac agreeing to takeover-shareholder

PARIS (Reuters) - Recent production problems at Zodiac Aerospace (ZODC.PA) partially influenced the French seatmaker’s decision to agree to be taken over by aero engines group Safran (SAF.PA), a leading Zodiac shareholder said.

A cash pile left by Safran’s decision last year to sell its security business also facilitated the 9.7 billion-euro ($10.4 billion) deal, reached more than six years after Zodiac’s core shareholders spurned a previous approach by Safran.

"What has changed (since 2010) is the pursuit of growth by both companies (and) the fact that Safran sold Morpho and had the means to fund an acquisition strategy," Robert Peugeot, head of the French carmaking dynasty’s holding company, told Reuters.

"On the Zodiac side, the industrial difficulties it has faced, and which much of the industry is facing, meant that the idea of adopting an industrial logic based on being part of a larger entity seemed to us like a good idea."

Zodiac is emerging from a production crisis at its seat plants. It is controlled by a group of families including the Peugeot investment vehicle, FFP, which owns 5.2 percent.

In a two-part deal announced on Thursday, Safran will make a cash offer valuing Zodiac at 8.5 billion euros.

That will be followed by a merger in which core family shareholders will tender their shares in exchange for a stake in the enlarged group. Safran shareholders will also receive a special dividend.

Analysts valued the overall cash and paper transaction at 9.7 billion euros.

Peugeot defended the decision, criticized by some analysts, not to seek other bids.

"The success of this operation also depends on the capacity of teams to understand each other and work together. There is a proximity between the companies that will certainly facilitate synergies and integration into one company," he said.

The French government, which owns 14 percent of Safran, was also involved in the merger discussions, Peugeot said. French President Francois Hollande welcomed the deal to create the world’s third largest aerospace industry supplier behind United Technologies (UTC) (UTX.N) and General Electric (GE.N).

"It is a French champion in a global sector that is developing and will probably continue to do so for quite a few years," Peugeot said.

The merger, he said, also reflected a shift towards car industry methods as planemakers gear up for the higher production volumes needed to deliver on a boom in orders.

"It is clear that aerospace is moving towards a modus operandi closer to automobiles, where the large manufacturers like to have large suppliers covering the world and capable of efficiently managing their industrial processes."

However, some analysts believe that trend is coming to an end after a series of major tie-ups and that consolidation is shifting to lower-tier suppliers. Airbus and Boeing both signaled alarm about an abortive bid by aerospace giant Honeywell (HON.N) for United Technologies (UTX.N) last year.

Peugeot played down the impact of an agreement last October for Rockwell Collins (COL.N) to absorb Zodiac’s main rival, B/E Aerospace of the United States. Asked whether this had sped up the talks, he said, "No, it was part of the context".