FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Zodiac full-year sales beat forecast, eyes 14 percent margin
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
September 18, 2012 / 4:21 PM / in 5 years

Zodiac full-year sales beat forecast, eyes 14 percent margin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - France’s Zodiac Aerospace (ZODC.PA) said on Tuesday that revenues for the 2011-2012 fiscal year grew 25 percent, beating forecasts, driven by acquisitions and demand for its cabin interiors and other aircraft equipment.

The group also said that it expected full-year current operating margin of 14 percent.

Zodiac reported fiscal-year sales of 3.438 billion euros ($4.49 billion), up 14.3 percent on a like-for-like basis from the previous year.

This beat the 3.365 billion euros forecast in a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S poll.

The company’s three main divisions -- aerosafety, aircraft systems and cabin interiors -- all posted strong growth. Zodiac said that its full fiscal year results are likely to show that its net financial debt to EBITDA ratio exceeded its prior target of 1.6.

Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Christian Plumb

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.