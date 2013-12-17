FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Zodiac Aerospace first-quarter sales miss forecasts
Sections
Featured
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
Sports
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
Iraq
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
December 17, 2013 / 5:01 PM / 4 years ago

Zodiac Aerospace first-quarter sales miss forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Zodiac Aerospace posted a 7.9 percent rise in first-quarter revenue, below market expectations, but reaffirmed its full-year financial targets.

The French aircraft parts maker, which supplies Airbus EAD.PA and Boeing (BA.N), said revenue reached 982.5 million euros, held back by sluggish growth at its aero safety division and a decline in revenue from its seats.

One Paris-based trader said the market had given a consensus forecast of 1 billion euros.

Zodiac shares fell nearly 3 percent before the Paris stock market closed on Tuesday.

Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt and Blaise Robinson; editing by Tom Pfeiffer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.