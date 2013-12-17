Zodiac Aerospace first-quarter sales miss forecasts

PARIS (Reuters) - Zodiac Aerospace posted a 7.9 percent rise in first-quarter revenue, below market expectations, but reaffirmed its full-year financial targets.

The French aircraft parts maker, which supplies Airbus EAD.PA and Boeing (BA.N), said revenue reached 982.5 million euros, held back by sluggish growth at its aero safety division and a decline in revenue from its seats.

One Paris-based trader said the market had given a consensus forecast of 1 billion euros.

Zodiac shares fell nearly 3 percent before the Paris stock market closed on Tuesday.