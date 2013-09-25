FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Zoe's Kitchen in talks with banks about IPO -sources
#Money
September 25, 2013 / 8:53 PM / 4 years ago

Zoe's Kitchen in talks with banks about IPO -sources

Olivia Oran

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Mediterranean style restaurant chain Zoe’s Kitchen is beginning to speak with banks about an initial public offering that could come next year, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

The Birmingham, Alabama-based company is backed by private equity firm Brentwood Associates.

Zoe’s Kitchen and Brentwood could not be reached for comment.

Founded in 1995, Zoe’s focuses on serving healthy options such as Greek salad and pita pizza.

It has 92 locations in 15 states.

It generates around $90 million in revenue, one of the sources said.

Zoe’s is hoping to ride a strong wave of IPOs from restaurant chains, including Noodle’s & Co, Chuy’s Holdings Inc and Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc.

Sandwich company Potbelly Sandwich Shop is set to price its IPO in early October.

Other restaurant chains planning floats for later this year include burger chain Checkers Drive In and pizza chain Papa Murphy‘s, sources previously told Reuters.

Reporting by Olivia Oran in New York. Editing by Andre Grenon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
