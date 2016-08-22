FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Zoetis says CFO Herendeen resigns, promotes Glenn David as CFO
August 22, 2016 / 2:56 AM / a year ago

Zoetis says CFO Herendeen resigns, promotes Glenn David as CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Animal health company Zoetis Inc said Paul Herendeen resigned as its chief financial officer (CFO) and the company promoted Glenn David as its new CFO.

Zoetis said Herendeen left the company effective Aug. 18 to accept the position of CFO at another public company.

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc is expected to announce it has hired Herendeen as its new CFO, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday citing sources.

David is currently senior vice president of finance operations at Zoetis.

Zoetis, which was spun off from Pfizer in 2013, is engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of animal health medicines and vaccines, with a focus on both livestock and companion animals.

Reporting by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier

