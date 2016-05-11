FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ackman's Pershing Square cuts stake in Zoetis
#Money
May 10, 2016 / 10:40 PM / a year ago

Ackman's Pershing Square cuts stake in Zoetis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Activist investor Bill Ackman, chief executive of Pershing Square walks on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - Billionaire investor William Ackman’s Pershing Square now holds a 5 percent stake in Zoetis Inc after the hedge fund sold about $800 million worth of shares in the animal health company, according to a regulatory filing.

Ackman sold 16.85 million Zoetis shares at an average price of $46.55 each, the filing showed on Tuesday.

The fund had reported an 8.6 percent stake in the company in a filing on April 22.

Zoetis, which was spun off from Pfizer Inc in 2013, reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue and profit last week.

Pershing Square was a top industry performer in 2014, when it delivered a 40 percent return. But more recently it has been close to the bottom, losing 20 percent last year.

Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
