Zogenix shares slip on weak revenue outlook
March 9, 2012 / 3:36 PM / 6 years ago

Zogenix shares slip on weak revenue outlook

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Zogenix Inc’s (ZGNX.O) stock fell 20 percent, making it the top percentage loser on the Nasdaq on Friday, after the specialty pharmaceutical company forecast full-year revenue below analysts’ estimates.

Zogenix’s outlook reflected the recent termination of the Astellas Pharma (4503.T) co-promotion agreement, which accounted for 30 percent of Sumavel DosePro sales in 2011, Leerink Swann analyst Joseph Schwartz wrote in a note to clients.

The company had said it would assume commercialization of its treatment for acute migraine and cluster headache -- Sumavel DosePro -- from the second quarter of 2012, after it ended its partnership with Astellas.

For 2012, Zogenix expects revenue of $45.5 million to $48.5 million, compared with analysts’ average estimates of $64.9 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the San Diego, California-based company, which develops drugs for pain and treatment of nervous system disorders, were trading down 15 percent at $2.10 in heavy-volume trade.

Reporting by Balaji Sridharan in Bangalore; Editing by Brenton Cordeiro

