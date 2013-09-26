FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Carbon fiber maker Toray to buy Zoltek for about $600-$700 million: Nikkei
Sections
Featured
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Trump proposes biggest tax overhaul in decades
Politics
Trump proposes biggest tax overhaul in decades
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
September 26, 2013 / 7:43 PM / 4 years ago

Carbon fiber maker Toray to buy Zoltek for about $600-$700 million: Nikkei

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A man looks at components of Toray Industries' prototype electric vehicle TEEWave AR1 during an exhibition showcasing the company's latest technology in Tokyo September 14, 2011. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

(Reuters) - Japan’s Toray Industries Inc (3402.T) will buy U.S-based Zoltek Cos ZOLT.O for $600-$700 million to increase its share of the global carbon fiber market to 30 percent, the Nikkei reported.

Toray plans to start producing lower-priced carbon fiber with the deal, the business daily said.

Zoltek’s products, used in construction materials and autoparts, are priced at about 60 percent of Toray’s high-performance carbon fiber, the paper said.

Zoltek could not be reached for a comment.

Shares of the company, which had a market capitalization of $565 million as of Wednesday’s close, were up 12 percent on the Nasdaq on Thursday afternoon at $18.35.

Carbon fiber is lighter than steel, but higher prices have limited its use, the paper said.

The deal expected to be announced on Friday.

($1 = 98.96 Japanese yen)

Reporting by Mridhula Raghavan in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.