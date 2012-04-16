FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Zoom Technologies posts fourth-quarter loss
April 16, 2012 / 9:15 PM / 5 years ago

Zoom Technologies posts fourth-quarter loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Zoom Technologies ZOOM.O posted a fourth-quarter loss, hurt mainly by less profitable manufacturing contracts, sending the Chinese mobile company’s shares down 13 percent in aftermarket trade.

Net loss for the quarter was $2 million, compared with a net income of $5.1 million in the year-ago period.

Revenue for the company, which supplies to Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (005930.KS) and China Mobile Communications Corp CHNMC.UL, rose 60 percent to $139 million.

The company was also hurt by acquisition-related costs and increase in R&D expenditure.

Shares of the company were trading down 13 percent at $1.22 in aftermarket trade. They closed at $1.40 on Monday on the Nasdaq.

Reporting by Chandni Doulatramani in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

