Zoom Technologies posts fourth-quarter loss

(Reuters) - Zoom Technologies ZOOM.O posted a fourth-quarter loss, hurt mainly by less profitable manufacturing contracts, sending the Chinese mobile company’s shares down 13 percent in aftermarket trade.

Net loss for the quarter was $2 million, compared with a net income of $5.1 million in the year-ago period.

Revenue for the company, which supplies to Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (005930.KS) and China Mobile Communications Corp CHNMC.UL, rose 60 percent to $139 million.

The company was also hurt by acquisition-related costs and increase in R&D expenditure.

Shares of the company were trading down 13 percent at $1.22 in aftermarket trade. They closed at $1.40 on Monday on the Nasdaq.