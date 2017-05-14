FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
ZTE to provide IT solutions for luxury property project in Bulgaria
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump's attacks could leave him friendless if impeachment comes
Politics
Trump's attacks could leave him friendless if impeachment comes
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Hitting the road to 'totality'
solar eclipse
Hitting the road to 'totality'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
May 14, 2017 / 8:35 PM / 3 months ago

ZTE to provide IT solutions for luxury property project in Bulgaria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SOFIA (Reuters) - Bulgarian Development Holdings Ltd.(BDHL) has teamed up with Chinese telecom equipment maker ZTE Corp for a 1.5 billion euro ($1.6 billion) entertainment and commercial complex near Sofia, BDHL said on Sunday.

BDHL, controlled by Chinese and Hong Kong investors, plans to launch the St. Sofia project, which will comprise a 2,000-room hotel, office buildings, a large aqua park, an exhibition center and an arena 20 km east of the Bulgarian capital in the second half of 2017.

"Because we shared a similar vision of embracing technology with ZTE, we decided to work together to build a smart entertainment and commercial complex," Albert Hung Chao Hong, Vice-President of BDHL said in a statement.

The partnership, under which ZTE's unit ZTEICT will provide IT solutions for the project, was signed during the Belt and Road initiative summit in Beijing, BDHL said.

Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova; Editing by Keith Weir

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.