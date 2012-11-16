FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ZTE to sell 81 percent stake in Changfei Investment
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
November 16, 2012 / 3:05 PM / in 5 years

ZTE to sell 81 percent stake in Changfei Investment

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZTE company logos are seen at an international software and information services exhibition in Nanjing, Jiangsu province September 6, 2012. REUTERS/China Daily

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Chinese telecom equipment maker ZTE Corp (000063.SZ)(0763.HK) will sell its controlling stake in Changfei Investment as part of a plan to shore up working capital and divest non-core assets.

The 81 percent stake is being sold to CCBI and Guangdong All Access for a total of 1.3 billion yuan ($208.6 million) in cash.

CCBI will purchase 30 percent of Changfei for 480 million yuan, while Guangdong All Access will buy 51 percent for 816 million.

The transactions were agreed at ZTE’s board of directors meeting on Friday, according to a filing with the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

ZTE’s board also approved a plan by its Hong Kong subsidiary to purchase certain shares and convertible bonds of China All Access, which wholly owns Guangdong All Access.

The China All Access purchase is less than 5 percent so is not required to be disclosed under Hong Kong listing rules.

Other shareholders in Changfei, whose subsidiaries do research and development on mobile terminals, include Zhu Weimin and Liu Weili. ($1 = 6.2334 Chinese yuan) (Editing by David Holmes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.