China ZTE eyes second quarterly profit after 2012 loss

The ZTE company logo is seen as a guest delivers a speech during the company's 15th anniversary celebration in Beijing April 18, 2013.REUTERS/Barry Huang

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - ZTE Corp (0763.HK)(000063.SZ) is expected to post a profit for the second consecutive quarter this year as cost-cutting measures and asset sales help reverse a net 2012 loss at the China’s second largest telecom equipment maker.

ZTE, which also sells smartphones, said on Monday it expected net profits to rise 23.5 percent year-on-year to around 302.3 million yuan ($49 million) for the first half of 2013, according to statements posted on the Hong Kong and Shenzhen stock exchanges.

Reuters calculations show that figure would amount to a preliminary net profit of 97.3 million yuan in the April-June quarter. ZTE made an unaudited net profit of 205 million yuan in the first quarter.

“There was enhanced control by the group over the profitability of business contracts, which has resulted in improved gross profit margins despite the decrease in sales for the reporting period,” ZTE said in the statement.

Project delays and narrowing margins resulted in ZTE’s first-ever loss last year. The company, which announced the preliminary data based on Chinese accounting standards, is due to announce final first-half results in August.

In a bid to lift morale after last year’s performance, ZTE said it planned to issue a maximum of 103.2 million Shenzhen-listed A-share options, equivalent to about 3 percent of the total share capital, to more than 1,513 employees who are mostly senior executives.

ZTE has been suffering from slow spending globally in the telecom equipment sector and stiff competition in handsets and its shares have lost about a tenth of their value in Hong Kong since the start of the year.

Trading in ZTE’s shares will resume on Tuesday after a suspension on July 15 pending the announcement of the A-share options.

