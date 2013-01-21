FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
HK shares of ZTE fall 5 percent after profit warnings
#Global Markets
January 21, 2013 / 1:31 AM / in 5 years

HK shares of ZTE fall 5 percent after profit warnings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A ZTE logo is pictured at the Mobile Asia Congress in Hong Kong November 17, 2011. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

HONG KONG (Reuters) - The Hong Kong-listed shares of ZTE Corp (0763.HK) fell 5 percent on Monday after China’s second-largest telecom equipment maker warned of a net loss for 2012 due to project delays and the non-renewal of contracts.

The stock was set to open lower at HK$14.02, the lowest since Jan 8 and lagging a 0.15 percent fall in the benchmark Hang Seng Index .HSI

ZTE (000063.SZ) warned on Sunday of a net loss of up to 2.9 billion yuan ($466.58 million) for 2012 but said it expected to return to profitability in the first quarter of 2013 due in part to its sale of Shenzhen ZTE NetView Technology Co., Ltd., which generated investment income of up to 880 million yuan.

Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
