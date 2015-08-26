FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China's ZTE first half profit jumps 43 percent on domestic 4G network growth
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
August 26, 2015 / 9:56 AM / 2 years ago

China's ZTE first half profit jumps 43 percent on domestic 4G network growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Visitors check out products at the ZTE stand at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Albert Gea

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Chinese telecom equipment maker ZTE Corp (000063.SZ) (0763.HK) on Wednesday posted a 43 percent rise in first-half net profit as 4G growth in China and improving margins in its global equipment business offset weaker smartphone sales at home.

Profit reached 1.6 billion yuan ($249 million) in January-June, matching a preliminary estimate released in July, the firm said in a statement.

Revenue rose 30 percent in its mainstay telecoms equipment arm and fell 4.3 percent its handset business.

ZTE shipped about 26 million smartphones in the first half of the year, according to investment firm Jefferies. ZTE has a target of 60 million for 2015.

The firm's Shenzhen-listed shares closed down 1.4 percent ahead of the results, versus the benchmark's .SZSC 3 percent decline.

Reporting by Yimou Lee; Editing by Christopher Cushing

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.