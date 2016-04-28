China's ZTE Q1 profit rises 16 pct despite U.S. export curbs

The ZTE company logo is seen as a guest delivers a speech during the company's 15th anniversary celebration in Beijing April 18, 2013. REUTERS/Barry Huang

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Chinese telecom equipment maker ZTE Corp (000063.SZ)(0763.HK) posted a 16 percent rise in first quarter profit on Thursday, as strong demand for 4G telecom infrastructure at home boosted profits despite export curbs imposed by the United States that caused a temporarily halt of component shipments last month.

Shenzhen-based ZTE reported net profit of 949 million yuan ($146.5 million) for the January-March period versus 818.7 million yuan from a year earlier.

Revenue edged up 4.1 percent to 21.8 billion yuan, the company said in a filing to the Shenzhen stock exchange.

The curbs imposed by the U.S. Commerce Department for alleged violations of sanctions against Iran, which caused a half-month halt of component shipments from U.S. suppliers last month, had “limited impact” on ZTE’s first-quarter profit thanks to abundant component inventory, a person with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

The U.S. government has since said it would ease the restrictions until the end of June and could relax them further if ZTE cooperated in “resolving the matter”.

A small part of ZTE’s clients might cut orders as it is not clear if the U.S. government would extend the reprieve after the end of June, the person said, who declined to be identified due to the sensitivity of the matter.

ZTE revised down its 2015 net profit earlier this month due to a reassessment of future cash inflows arising from related contracts following the U.S. restrictions.

The company said sales of smart home devices and fixed-line equipment also saw robust growth, but it did not elaborate in the stock exchange filing.

The Hong Kong-listed shares of the company fell 0.3 percent prior to the results, compared with a 0.1 percent rise in the broader Hang Seng Index .HSI.