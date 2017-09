Visitors check out products at the ZTE stand at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Albert Gea

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Shares of Chinese telecommunications equipment maker ZTE Corp were set to surge more than 30 percent in early Tuesday trade after the board approved an A-share buyback plan estimated at no more than 1 billion yuan ($161 million).

Shenzhen-based ZTE posted a 42 percent rise in quarterly net profit in April as strong global demand for 4G infrastructure boosted sales.