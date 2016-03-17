ZTE communicating with U.S. Commerce Dept on export restrictions-China Commerce Ministry

BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese telecom equipment maker ZTE Corp (000063.SZ)(0763.HK) is communicating with the U.S. Commerce Department regarding export restrictions for alleged violations of U.S. sanctions on Iran, a spokesman for China’s Commerce Ministry said on Thursday.

ZTE Corp said on Thursday it will delay the publication of its annual results because it needs to assess the impact of the tough U.S. export restrictions imposed on it last week.