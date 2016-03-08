FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China's ZTE has asked U.S. clients to seek export licenses: source
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
March 8, 2016 / 3:52 AM / a year ago

China's ZTE has asked U.S. clients to seek export licenses: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Chinese telecommunications equipment maker ZTE Corp (0763.HK) has asked its U.S. business partners to apply for export licenses, in line with U.S. restrictions imposed on the company, a source with direct knowledge of the situation told Reuters on Tuesday.

The source, who declined to be identified as the information was not public, also said ZTE’s purchases of U.S. technology components last year will not be enough to satisfy demand in a rapidly changing global technology industry.

ZTE did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Reporting By Yimou Lee; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree and Lincoln Feast

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.