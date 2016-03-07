FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ZTE's U.S.-listed shares up in thin trade
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
March 7, 2016 / 3:32 PM / a year ago

ZTE's U.S.-listed shares up in thin trade

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - U.S.-listed shares of Chinese telecoms equipment maker ZTE Corp (000063.SZ) traded higher on Monday in very thin volume even as the company’s Hong Kong-listed stock remained suspended after the U.S. government imposed export restrictions for alleged violations of U.S. export controls on Iran.

ZTE’s American Depositary Receipts, which trade on OTC Markets Group’s Pink Sheets market under the ticker ZTCOY (ZTCOY.PK), rose 2.3 percent to $3.52 in a single transaction of 1,000 shares. Each ADR is the equivalent of two common ZTE shares.

ZTE’s foreign common shares, also listed on OTC Market’s Pink Sheets platform under the ticker ZTCOF (ZTCOF.PK), were 8.6 percent higher at $2.00. Volume in these shares, which represent a single share of the company’s common stock, totaled 1,639 from four trades.

The U.S. shares for ZTE are identified as “unsponsored,” meaning ZTE itself had no involvement with their listing in U.S. markets.

Reporting By Dan Burns Editing by W Simon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.