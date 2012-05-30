FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Zumiez's May same-store sales top estimates
May 30, 2012 / 8:30 PM / in 5 years

Zumiez's May same-store sales top estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Zumiez Inc (ZUMZ.O) reported same-store sales that trumped estimates for the ninth straight month, helped by higher sales in its mens, kids and accessories segments, sending its shares up 4 percent in after-market trading.

The company, which sells clothing and equipment for skating, snowboarding and other action sports, said same-store sales, or those at stores open at least a year, rose 13.7 percent in May.

Analysts on average had expected an increase of 6.6 percent, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Total sales in the month rose 24 percent to $37.4 million.

Shares of the Everett, Washington-based company were up 4 percent at $36.13 in extended trading. They closed at $34.77 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq.

Reporting by Ranjita Ganesan; Editing by Viraj Nair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
