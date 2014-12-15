Zumtobel to focus more on software, CEO says

VIENNA (Reuters) - Austrian lighting group Zumtobel will increasingly focus on providing packages of services rather than just hardware, Chief Executive Ulrich Schumacher told magazine Trend.

“We will develop increasingly in future into a software supplier, a kind of Google of the lighting industry,” he was quoted as saying in an interview published on Monday.

He cited as an example complementing ceiling lighting with movement sensors or cameras to make it into an alarm system, or adding wireless modules to create an internet network.

He said Zumtobel had abandoned its intention to find a partner for its U.S. business now that a new manager had eliminated losses in that market.