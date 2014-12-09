Zumtobel posts second-quarter profit beat, keeps outlook

VIENNA (Reuters) - Austrian lighting group Zumtobel (ZUMV.VI) boosted underlying operating profit nearly 15 percent to 28.2 million euros ($34.8 million) in its fiscal second quarter as revenue rose 4.8 percent and both its segments improved profitability.

Analysts polled by Reuters had on average expected second-quarter adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to rise 9.8 percent to 26.9 million euros on sales of 338 million euros, up 4.3 percent.

Zumtobel reiterated its outlook for a rise of about 3 percent for full-year 2014/15 revenue, while its adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margin would improve to 5-6 percent from 3.8 percent the previous year.

“We are also on the right course regarding our medium-term goal to gradually raise the adjusted EBIT margin to 8 to 10 percent by 2016/17,” Chief Executive Ulrich Schumacher said in a letter to shareholders.

Like European rivals Osram (OSRn.DE) and Philips (PHG.AS), Zumtobel is pushing through restructuring as the industry shifts to LED technology.

The LED share of group revenue grew to 45 percent in the first half, which ended in October, from 30 percent a year ago as LED revenue rose 56 percent to 299 million euros.

“The focal points of growth from a regional standpoint were Great Britain, the largest single market for the Zumtobel group, followed by Scandinavia, Benelux, Germany, the Middle East and the USA,” the company said.

Zumtobel reiterated that restructuring measures would hit earnings by around 20 million euros this year. On top of shedding or downsizing plants, Zumtobel is merging sales operations and changing the way it markets its brands, hoping the measure will boost sales as well as creates savings.