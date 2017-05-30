FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 30, 2017 / 5:09 PM / 3 months ago

Swiss pharmacy group Zur Rose intention to float expected by mid-June: sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH (Reuters) - Swiss mail-order pharmacy Zur Rose Group [ZUROS.UL] could announce its intention to float by mid-June, two sources told Reuters on Tuesday.

Zur Rose could not immediately be reached for comment.

The company said earlier on Tuesday that it would hold an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) on June 19 to increase its share capital, as it mulled whether to raise funds through a public listing, private funding or by issuing debt.

Reporting by Arno Schuetze in Frankfurt and Oliver Hirt in Zurich; Writing by Silke Koltrowitz; Editing by Christoph Steitz

