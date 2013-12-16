Zurich poaches Swiss Re's Quinn to replace deceased finance chief

World's largest reinsurer Swiss Re Chief Financial Officer George Quinn attends his company's annual results news conference in Zurich,February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

ZURICH (Reuters) - Zurich Insurance Group ZURN.VX is poaching the finance chief of its rival Swiss Re SRENH.VX to replace Pierre Wauthier, who committed suicide in August.

British-born Quinn, a 14-year veteran of the reinsurer, said he had “mixed emotions” about moving to Zurich, the larger insurer by market capitalization.

“I am grateful for having had the opportunity to significantly shape the group’s business strategy and be part of a great team,” Quinn said.

“Now, I am looking forward to the new phase in my career with Zurich Insurance Group.”