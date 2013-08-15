Zurich second quarter falls after catastrophe payouts

Michael Kerner, CEO of general insurance of Swiss insurance company Zurich poses in front of the company's logo before a Reuters interview in Zurich July 12, 2013. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

ZURICH (Reuters) - Zurich Insurance Group ZURN.VX said net profit fell by 27 percent in the second quarter, more than expected, and sounded a cautious outlook about reaching its targets.

The Swiss insurer on Thursday posted a net profit of $789 million as flooding in Europe, tornadoes in the United States and meager investment returns weighed.

This compared with a 20 percent fall in net profit to $839 million forecast in a Reuters poll.

Zurich said it was on track to achieve its three-year targets set in 2010 for its life insurance arm and spending cuts, but that those for its general insurance and Farmers arms remained more challenging.

The insurer’s combined ratio, which measures expenses to revenues, increased by 1.1 points to 96.2 percent compared with the prior-year period, as weather-related losses hit underwriting profitability.

Zurich said it estimated losses from the flooding that swept across central and eastern Europe in June at approximately $140 million, and $52 million from two severe tornadoes that hit Oklahoma City in May.

The Zurich-based company said last month losses from the tornadoes would deal a $138 million blow to its North American businesses.

The insurer reported a net investment return of 1.6 percent in the first six months of the year, compared with 2.1 percent in 2012.

Insurers hold large fixed income portfolios, and the ultra-loose monetary policies pursued by the world’s major central banks have pushed down bond yields and made generating higher investment returns difficult for insurers.