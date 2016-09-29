'Farmville' creator Zynga names former EA executive CFO

The corporate logo of Zynga Inc, the social network game development company, is shown at its headquarters in San Francisco, California April 26, 2012.

(Reuters) - "Farmville" creator Zynga Inc on Thursday appointed Gerard Griffin as its chief financial officer, adding another Electronic Arts Inc executive to its top ranks.

Zynga in March named EA veteran Frank Gibeau its chief executive, as part of efforts to transition into a mobile games-focused company.

Griffin, a gaming industry veteran, spent more than 10 years at the "FIFA" videogame publisher. He was a key member of EA's operating management team responsible for the development and expansion of the company's games across all platforms including mobile, console and PC.

Zynga, once one of Silicon Valley's fastest-growing companies, suffered a dramatic reversal of fortunes in 2012 as gamers switched from the company's Facebook-based desktop games to those played on mobile devices.

Gibeau, who replaced Zynga founder Mark Pincus, has a track record at EA of managing its mobile franchises such as "Plants vs. Zombies" and getting games shipped on time.

Griffin, whose appointment is effective immediately, will oversee accounting, finance and investor relations, the company said.