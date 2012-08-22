FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
JMP starts Zynga with "market outperform" rating, shares jump
August 22, 2012 / 4:00 PM / 5 years ago

JMP starts Zynga with "market outperform" rating, shares jump

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The corporate logo of Zynga Inc, the social network game development company, is shown at its headquarters in San Francisco, California April 26, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

(Reuters) - JMP Securities initiated coverage on Zynga Inc with a “market outperform” rating, Dow Jones reported, sending the social gaming company’s shares up as much as 10 percent.

Zynga, one of the several Internet startups that made a debut with fanfare last year, slashed its 2012 earnings outlook late last month blaming a steep drop-off in players for its core Facebook Inc money-makers.

Shares of the San Francisco-based creator of “Farmville” were up 7 percent at $3.17 on the Nasdaq on Wednesday morning. They have lost more than 40 percent of their value since the company slashed its outlook on July 25.

Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
