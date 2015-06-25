Abercrombie settles discrimination claim with Justice Department

WASHINGTON, June 25 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department on Thursday said it had reached an agreement with clothing retailer Abercrombie & Fitch on a discrimination claim involving the immigration status of a non-U.S. citizen.

The department said Ohio-based Abercrombie had required a woman to present documentation to verify her eligibility for employment in violation of the Immigration and Nationality Act.

Under the settlement, Abercrombie will pay the woman about $3,700 in back wages, establish a fund of $154,000 for any similar cases and pay a civil penalty. (Writing by Bill Trott; Editing by Lisa Lambert)