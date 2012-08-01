U.S. appeals court blocks Arizona's new late-term abortion ban

PHOENIX, Aug 1 (Reuters) - A federal appeals court on Wednesday blocked a newly enacted Arizona law to ban most late-term abortions from going into effect and agreed to review a legal challenge to the statute on an expedited basis.

The injunction was issued by a three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals two days after a federal judge threw out a lawsuit brought against the Republican-backed measure, which was due to be implemented on Thursday. (Reporting by David Schwartz; Writing by Steve Gorman; Editing by Cynthia Johnston)