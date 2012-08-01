FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. appeals court blocks Arizona's new late-term abortion ban
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
August 1, 2012 / 8:51 PM / in 5 years

U.S. appeals court blocks Arizona's new late-term abortion ban

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PHOENIX, Aug 1 (Reuters) - A federal appeals court on Wednesday blocked a newly enacted Arizona law to ban most late-term abortions from going into effect and agreed to review a legal challenge to the statute on an expedited basis.

The injunction was issued by a three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals two days after a federal judge threw out a lawsuit brought against the Republican-backed measure, which was due to be implemented on Thursday. (Reporting by David Schwartz; Writing by Steve Gorman; Editing by Cynthia Johnston)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.