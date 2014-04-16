Bill signed easing snap inspections of Arizona abortion clinics

PHOENIX, April 15 (Reuters) - Arizona Governor Jan Brewer on Tuesday signed into a law a bill allowing state health authorities to conduct surprise inspections of abortion clinics without first obtaining a warrant, handing another victory to abortion foes.

The Republican-backed bill, which gained final legislative approval from the state Senate last week, removes a provision from state law requiring a judge to sign off on any spot inspections conducted at the nine clinics in Arizona licensed to perform abortions. (Reporting by David Schwartz from Phoenix; Writing by Steve Gorman in Los Angeles; Editing by Dan Whitcomb)