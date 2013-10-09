REFILE-ACLU sues Ohio state officials over abortion restrictions in budget

(Corrects day of week in first paragraph)

CLEVELAND, Oct 9 (Reuters) - The American Civil Liberties Union of Ohio said on Wednesday that it had filed suit against state officials over abortion restrictions in the state’s budget law.

The ACLU of Ohio challenged three abortion-related amendments passed in June as part of the state’s budget. The suit, filed in Cuyahoga County on behalf of Preterm, a Cleveland women’s health clinic that provides contraception and abortion services, contends that the amendments violate the Ohio Constitution’s “single subject” rule.

One of the amendments bans public hospitals from making transfer agreements with abortion clinics, while another requires clinics to present patients with evidence of a fetal heartbeat before performing abortions, the ACLU said. (Reporting by Kim Palmer; Editing by Mary Wisniewski)