U.S. appeals court blocks Planned Parenthood ruing in Texas dispute
May 1, 2012 / 1:36 PM / 5 years ago

U.S. appeals court blocks Planned Parenthood ruing in Texas dispute

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 1 (Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Tuesday granted the State of Texas an emergency stay of a lower court’s ruling that had blocked a ban of state funding for Planned Parenthood clinics and ended the organization’s health services for poor women because the organization provides abortions.

The ruling comes one day after a U.S. District Court judge had had issued a ruling in favor of Planned Parenthood in the dispute with the state. (Reporting by Corrie MacLaggan; writing by Dan Burns; editing by Doina Chiacu)

