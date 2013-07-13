FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Texas Senate approves abortion restriction bill, governor expected to sign
July 13, 2013 / 5:21 AM / in 4 years

Texas Senate approves abortion restriction bill, governor expected to sign

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AUSTIN, Texas, July 13 (Reuters) - The Texas Senate approved restrictions on abortion including a ban after 20 weeks of pregnancy as well as tough new regulations on abortion clinics, ending a fierce political battle.

The Senate voted 19 to 11 late on Friday to approve the restrictions, which Governor Rick Perry, a Republican, is expected to sign into law. The state House of Representatives has already approved the measure.

Democratic state Senator Wendy Davis had staged a filibuster last month to temporarily stall the Republican-backed measure, but Perry called another special session of the Legislature to pass the bill. (Reporting by Corrie MacLaggan; Editing by Louise Ireland and Alex Dobuzinskis)

