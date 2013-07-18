FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Texas Governor Perry signs abortion restrictions into law
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
July 18, 2013 / 3:07 PM / in 4 years

Texas Governor Perry signs abortion restrictions into law

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AUSTIN, Texas, July 18 (Reuters) - Texas Republican Governor Rick Perry on Thursday signed into law several new restrictions on abortion, including a ban after 20 weeks of pregnancy and tough new health and safety standards for abortion clinics in the state.

Texas is the most populous state in the nation to impose a ban on abortions after 20 weeks, and the law would allow exceptions to the ban only for the life of the mother or for a fetus with severe abnormalities.

The Texas measures are fiercely opposed by Democrats and abortion rights activists, who say the new strictures will reduce access to abortion in the state and could force dozens of clinics to close. Republican supporters of the law say the warning about mass clinic closures is exaggerated.

Family planning organization Planned Parenthood has vowed to immediately challenge the new law in court. (Reporting by Karen Brooks; Writing by Greg McCune; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.