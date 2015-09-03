FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Abortion providers ask U.S. Supreme Court to review Texas abortion rules
September 3, 2015 / 2:01 PM / 2 years ago

Abortion providers ask U.S. Supreme Court to review Texas abortion rules

Lisa Maria Garza

1 Min Read

DALLAS, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Texas abortion providers asked the U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday to hear their challenge to the state’s restrictions on abortions that they contend are aimed more at shutting clinics than protecting women’s health.

A U.S. appeals court in June upheld the main provisions of the Texas abortion law including one requiring clinics to have certain hospital-grade facilities even for abortions that are induced by medication.

The U.S. Supreme Court’s next term begins in October.

“We’re hopeful that the Supreme Court will take a stand, hear our case, and remind lawmakers that women’s health is not a game,” said Amy Hagstrom Miller, founder of abortion provider Whole Woman’s Health, a plaintiff in the case. (Reporting by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Will Dunham)

