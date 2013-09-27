Planned Parenthood sues Texas over abortion restrictions

Sept 27 (Reuters) - The United States’ largest abortion provider, Planned Parenthood, said on Friday that it filed a lawsuit in federal court challenging part of a new Texas law restricting abortions in the state.

“We’re in court today to stop a terrible situation for women in Texas from getting even worse,” Cecile Richards, president of Planned Parenthood Federation of America, said in a statement.

The lawsuit challenges a provision requiring doctors providing abortions to have admitting privileges at a local hospital, and another part that requires women to receive the so-called “abortion pill” RU-486 under the direct supervision of a doctor. (Reporting By Greg McCune; Editing by Scott Malone)