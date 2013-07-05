FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Wisconsin governor signs into law new abortion restrictions
July 5, 2013 / 7:46 PM / 4 years ago

Wisconsin governor signs into law new abortion restrictions

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MILWAUKEE, July 5 (Reuters) - Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker on Friday signed into law new abortion restrictions that opponents said could lead to the closing of two of the state’s four abortion clinics.

Walker’s office said in an emailed statement that he signed the law requiring women to undergo an ultrasound before they get an abortion. It also requires doctors who perform abortions to have admitting privileges at a hospital within 30 miles of their clinics.

According to Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin and Affiliated Medical Services, which are the state’s two abortion providers, the law will force the closing of abortion clinics in Appleton and Milwaukee because doctors there do not have admitting privileges at a nearby hospital.

The two providers said on Friday they will file a lawsuit in federal court challenging the constitutionality of the law.

Wisconsin is the third state this week to move toward more restrictions on abortion after a Texas House committee and the North Carolina Senate both approved measures earlier in the week. (Reporting By Brendan O‘Brien; Editing by Greg McCune, Gary Hill)

